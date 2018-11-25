Two people arrested for murder after man's body discovered in Londonderry

PSNI officers investigate the scene following the discovery of a body in the early hours of Sunday morning. The victim was found in an alleyway (Thundering Down) between Creggan Street and Bull Park Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye. The scene at Creggan Street in Derry where a man was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture Martin McKeown.

A 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been arrested under suspicion of murder after a man's body was discovered in the Creggan Street area of Londonderry.

Shortly before 2.45am on Sunday morning, police received a report that the body of a man had been found in an alleyway.

The man had sustained significant injuries to his head and body and a post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death. Two people have now been arrested by the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

PSNI officers investigate the scene following the discovery of a body in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan appealed for witnesses to come forward to the police.

"The city has woken up to the chilling news that a young man lost his life here last night," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the man's family at this unimaginably difficult time.

"It is vitally important that anyone who knows anything, who saw anything or even thinks they might have seen something related to this tragic incident, come forward with that information to the police."

The @SDLPlive MLA Mark H Durkan says the entire community are in shock after the brutal murder of a man in the Little Diamond area of #Derry in the early hours of this morning pic.twitter.com/s4rDgjHfpa — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) November 25, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said “The 35 year old woman and 51 year old man were arrested in the City earlier today on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

“I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.

"Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond remains closed while police conduct follow-up enquiries into the incident.

Police thanked members of the public for their patience and asked them to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

