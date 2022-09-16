Two people assaulted and property damaged in sectarian attack in east Belfast

The scene at Mayflower Street in east Belfast where police are investigating an overnight incident.

A man and woman have been assaulted and a property has been damaged in what police are describing as sectarian hate crimes in east Belfast.

The incident took place in the Mayflower Street area on Wednesday where police say they were called after a man had been kicked and punched by approximately three men outside a property.

He was also subjected to sectarian abuse by his attackers. A woman who attempted to intervene was also assaulted and injury was caused to her eye.

A man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Further to the assault, police received a report on Thursday evening that a group of five men masked men had caused criminal damage to a property in Mayflower Street.

The PSNI have said they believe both incidents are connected and are treating them as sectarian hate crimes.

A police spokesperson said “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and police will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.”

“We have increased patrols in this area to assure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed either incident or who may have any footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1872 of 15/09/22."

A report can also be submitted online using the Police Service's non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.