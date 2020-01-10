Two people die in separate crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry

John Newcomb and Christina Conlon, who died in separate road crashes

Two people have died following separate road crashes in Stewartstown and Dunmurry, police have confirmed.

A 66-year-old woman passed away in hospital on Thursday due to injuries sustained in a crash in October.

Christina Conlon, who was from the Coalisland area, was involved in the collision on the Coagh Road in Stewartstown on October 2.

A PSNI spokesperson said an investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Meanwhile, a male pedestrian, 46-year-old John Newcomb, died in hospital on Thursday after being hit by a car in Dunmurry.

Police received a report at around 6.20pm that a silver Chrysler Ypsilon car had been in a crash with a pedestrian on Kingsway.

Mr Newcomb was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries. He was from the Dunmurry area.

Police investigating the crash are to return to the scene on Thursday evening to carry out scene testing.

Kingsway will be closed to all traffic until the early hours of Friday morning but access to Dunmurry Village will still be possible.