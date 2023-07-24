Two people escape injury after shots fired at Belfast home

Police are appealing for information in relation to a report of a number of shots being fired at a residential property in Dunmurry (Photo: Pacemaker)

Two people who were inside the residential property in Dunmurry escaped injury (Photo: Pacemaker)

Police remained at the scene of the shooting (Pacemaker)

Police have appealed for information following the shooting (Pacemaker)

Kurtis Reid

Two people have escaped injury after several shots were fired at a property in Belfast.

The incident occurred at a home in the Broom Park Heights area, Dunmurry on Sunday evening shortly after 10.40pm.

The pair were inside the home at the time, and a police spokesperson said officers remain at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They continued: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 23/07/23.”

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”