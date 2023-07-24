Two people escape injury after shots fired at Belfast home
Two people have escaped injury after several shots were fired at a property in Belfast.
The incident occurred at a home in the Broom Park Heights area, Dunmurry on Sunday evening shortly after 10.40pm.
The pair were inside the home at the time, and a police spokesperson said officers remain at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They continued: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 23/07/23.”
“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”