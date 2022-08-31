Two people rescued from Belfast house fire after electric bike left on charge

A house fire is believed to be caused by an electric bike being left on charge.

Two people have been rescued from a house fire in south Belfast, caused by an electric bike left on charge.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, when the residents made a lucky escape using ladders.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) dispatched crews from Cadogan, Central and Springfield Stations to the scene.

Residents of the property were awakened by working smoke detectors.

NIFRS warned the public on social media to ensure nothing is left charging overnight.

NIFRS East posted on Facebook: “Please make sure nothing is left charging overnight and unattended and make sure you have working smoke detectors.”