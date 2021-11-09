Two people suffer facial injuries after being attacked in Kilkeel

Two people have sustained facial injuries in an assault at a house in Kilkeel on Monday evening.

Police reported that at around 8pm, several people entered the property at Hillside Drive and assaulted the victims.

The suspects appeared to be accompanied by a group of youths.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist with enquiries, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1987 of 08/11/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.