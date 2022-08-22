Two people taken to hospital and one man arrested after suspected hit-and-run near Ballycastle

Police are appealing for information after two people were struck by a van in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital, with the male’s condition described as serious.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody following the incident in the Mosside area of Ballycastle.

The collision on the Moyarget Road was reported on Sunday at around 10.20pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At this stage, we believe two people had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van.

“The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.”

The spokesperson added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a red Ford Transit Connect van in the Ballycastle area around 10.20pm. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.”

The Moyarget Road will remain closed.