Two people taken to hospital following A6 crash in Co Londonderry

The A6 dual carriageway has recently been extended between Dungiven and Londonderry

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Co Londonderry.

The crash happened on the A6 Glenshane Road near Dungiven on Sunday morning.

Paramedics were alerted at 4,27am and rushed to the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed three ambulance crews were dispatched and two casualties were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

The Glenshane Road is closed and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The road has been closed in both directions just outside Dungiven on the east side.

A diversionary route is in place and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

The Castlewellan Road in Newcastle, Co Down, has also been closed following a serious one-vehicle crash there.

It is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place at the junctions with the Carnacavill Road and the Tollymore Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in contact on 101.

Meanwhile motorists are advised to avoid the Ballygowan Road in Comber.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the area.

Diversions are in place and drivers have been urged to seek alternative routes.