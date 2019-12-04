Two people taken to hospital following blaze at Donaghadee restaurant

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze - (Picture by Andy McConn)

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a restaurant in Donaghadee, Co Down.

The fire broke out at around 10am at the Bull and Claw restaurant on Moat Street.

At the height of the fire, five fire appliances and 28 firefighters were at the scene and the road was closed by police.

Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the restaurant's roof.

The incident was dealt with at 12.24pm and the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, described the blaze as "devastating".

"We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze and that two staff have been taken to hospital. We hope that they will make a full recovery," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the management and staff at this difficult time and we will do all we can to support them.”