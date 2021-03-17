Two people taken to hospital following collision on Upper Springfield Road

Emergency services have attended the scene of a serious road collision in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon involving two vehicles.

The incident happened on the Upper Springfield road in the city shortly before 12pm. Diversions were put in place at the junction with the Tornaroy Road and Divis Road, however the road has subsequently reopened.

Two-vehicle crash on Upper Springfield Road

It is believed four fire appliances, a fire car, specialist rescue teams and multiple ambulances attended the scene of the crash. The PSNI also attended.

It is reported one of the passengers had to be cut from a vehicle using specialist equipment. Two people, aged in their fifties, were taken to hospital.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the PSNI said: "Officers responded, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"A man and a woman, both aged in their fifties, were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, not believed to be life threatening at this time. The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting reference 654 of 17/03/21.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."