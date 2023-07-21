Two people taken to hospital following crash in Co Tyrone

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the incident which occurred on Friday morning

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serous crash in in Co Tryone.

The incident occurred this morning (Friday) in the Rarone Road area of Omagh.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they dispatched three ermergency crews, a Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board following a 999 call at 11.29.

Earlier the PSNI confirmed the Curr Road in Omagh was closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place and delays are expected.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by ambulance and one was taken to Royal Hospital by ambulance.”