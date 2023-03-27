Two people taken to hospital for serious injuries following Co Antrim crash

Two people were taken to hospital for serious injuries following a crash in Ballymena on Sunday.

Four other people were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Inspector McKenna said: "It was reported around 5.55pm that a Toyota Auris and a Vauxhall Insignia had collided near the Wardlow Road/Rankinstown Road junction.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"Four other people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.