Two people to appear in court as part of terrorism investigation

Two people will appear in court on Tuesday as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation in Co Londonderry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed.

A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.

They are scheduled to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The charges follow searches in Londonderry last week.

The PSNI said two men, aged 22 and 41, have been released from police custody as part of the investigation and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service .

A 43-year-old man remains in custody while enquiries are continuing.