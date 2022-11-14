Two people transported to hospital following road crash in Co Down

Two people have been transported to hospital. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Two people have been conveyed to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Down.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 7.53am on Monday, November 14, following reports of a crash in the Kilkeel Road Area, Hilltown.

NIAS despatched two ambulances to the incident.

One patient was taken from the scene to Daisy Hill Hospital by ambulance and one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

The PSNI has been contacted for further details.