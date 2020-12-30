Two police officers hospitalised after dog attack in south Belfast

Two police officers have been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog while on patrol in south Belfast on Tuesday night.

The PSNI said that the two male officers were on patrol when, at around 9:50pm, they had reason to stop and search a man under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Botanic Avenue.

During the course of the search, the officers reported that the man became aggressive which resulted in both officers and the man on the ground. It was during this that both officers were attacked by a dog that was with the man. One of the officers was bitten on the face and the other on the arm.

The dog was secured and the man was detained a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of Assault on Police, Resisting Police and Possession of Class B Controlled Drug. He remains in custody this afternoon.

Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, one of whom has sustained serious facial injuries.

Chief Inspector John Sayers said: "This was a nasty incident involving two of our officers who were simply doing their job. When they started their shift yesterday they did not expect, or deserve, to end up in hospital for treatment of injuries. I wish both of our officers a speedy recovery.

"In the meantime, if anyone witnessed what occurred please call us on 101, and quote reference number 1930 of 29/12/20."

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/