Two police officers injured in high-speed chase in Ballymena

Two police officers have been injured during a high-speed pursuit in Ballymena.

The incident happened on Thursday night when a car travelling at more than 100mph on the Moorfields Road failed to stop for police.

Officers deployed a stinger device in order to stop the vehicle.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of motoring offences and the car was seized.

Posting on social media, PSNI Inspector Marc Riddell said: "As a result of the driver failing to stop and police having to take this action two officers were injured.

"My advice, if you see blue lights in your mirror, pull over!"