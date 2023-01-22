Two police officers ‘viciously attacked’ during disturbance in Co Tyrone

Two PSNI officers were injured while responding to a report of a disturbance in Omagh on Saturday night.

One officer was hit in the back of the head, while another was also struck and knocked to the floor.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

Inspector Long said: “As our officers tried to diffuse the situation, one was struck to the back of the head. Another officer was also struck and knocked to the ground. Both were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment to their injuries. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“This was a vicious attack on our officers who work hard everyday to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch by calling 101”.