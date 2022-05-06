Two PSNI officers injured after van crashes into police car and makes off from the scene in Co Armagh

Man in his 20s arrested and later released pending further investigations

Two police officers have been injured after a van collided with the rear end of their car in the early hours of Friday morning, with the driver making off from the scene.

The incident occurred on Molloy Road Lower in Jonesborough shortly before 3.45am.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: "A white Citroen Berlingo was travelling at speed before colliding with the rear of the police car."

The passenger of the van, a man in his twenties, was detained but has since been released pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Norman Haslett added: "Two police officers were treated to their injuries at the scene. The police car has also been significantly damaged."

He continued: "This could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public. These were local officers from a Local Policing Team who were carrying out their duties in the early hours of the morning to keep the community of Jonesborough safe."

Police continue to search for the male driver of the van and said enquiries are underway to establish what occurred.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dashcam, is asked to call 101 quoting reference 155 of 06/05/22.