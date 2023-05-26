Two released on bail as PSNI probes ‘vicious assault’ on postman

The PSNI is investigating an assault on a postman in Dunmurry.

Police have released two people on bail, following an assault on a postman in Dunmurry.

A 43-year-old man and 37-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after the postman was attacked in the Brianswell Close area on Thursday, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The investigation continues.

Police received a report shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon (May 25) that a postman, who was delivering mail in the area, had been assaulted.

Róisín Brown, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector in west Belfast said: “He was struck repeatedly to the face by a man and a woman, and fell to the ground where the assault continued.

“The postman required hospital treatment for significant injuries to his face as a result of this vicious assault. We know that an attack of this nature can also be mentally traumatising for the victim.

“This was a shocking and totally unprovoked attack on a public servant carrying out their duties and serving our local community.

“Police quickly arrived at the incident and following two swift arrests at the scene have commenced a robust investigation to determine exactly what happened.”

Sinn Féin representative for the area, Danny Baker, condemned the attack.

“I was deeply concerned to learn of an assault on a Postman while he was out delivering the mail in the Brians Well area of Poleglass yesterday afternoon,” he said.

“The man suffered injuries to his face and I wish him a full recovery.

“No one should be subjected to threats, aggression, abuse, or any form of violent attack while carrying out their duties.

“I would appeal to anyone with information that could help the police with their investigation to bring it forward immediately.”