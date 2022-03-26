Two reports of burglary in Bangor with police on lookout for young man
Niamh Campbell
Police are on the lookout for a young man dressed in grey following reports of two burglaries in Bangor on Saturday night.
At around 8.30pm, police said they received the reports and said that a young man believed to have been involved was spotted wearing a dark grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.
He also is believed to have ginger hair.
The incidents occurred in the Crawfordsburn area of the Co Down town.
