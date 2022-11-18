Two separate security alerts ongoing in east Belfast

Dozens of homes have been evacuated during two separate security alerts in east Belfast.

Police are currently at the scene of on Connswater Grove following the discovery of a suspicious device in the area.

Cordons have been erected a number of homes have been evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson has urged people to avoid the area.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present,” they said.

“A further update will be provided in due course."

Meanwhile officers are also at the scene of a security alert on the Newtownards Road following the discovery of a suspicious object there.

Cordons have been put in place and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

DUP councillor George Dorrian said residents have taken refuge at Dee Street Community Centre.

"If these turn out to be live devices in built up residential areas then it is utter madness,” he said.

"Either way I don’t know what those responsible are thinking.

"This has inconvenienced so many people who’ve had to leave their homes and could be prevented from returning for quite some time.”