Two suspended PSNI officers referred to Public Prosecution Service as part of Twitter troll investigation

Two suspended PSNI officers have been referred to prosecutors as part of a long-running police investigation into anonymous Twitter troll accounts.

The Police Ombudsman confirmed the files on the two officers are currently with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for consideration, after they submitted papers in July 2020.

The investigation into the activity was launched in 2017, centering on anonymous Twitter accounts allegedly disclosing sensitive policing information and sending abusive messages.

The two officers have been suspended since late 2017 as a result of the investigations.

The accounts are being investigated by the Police Ombudsman for a range of offences including harassment, misconduct in public office and offences under the Data Protection Act.

The ombudsman’s office said there has been “ongoing engagement” with prosecutors.

Posts also allegedly revealed details of live investigations which it was feared could potentially impact criminal trials.

The PSNI said a file has been sent to the PPS back in March this year in relation to a man now aged 33-years-old.

In a statement an ombudsman's office spokesman said: "In July 2020, the Police Ombudsman submitted files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) following an investigation into complaints about the conduct of police officers in relation to their use of social media.

"Due to the complex nature of the investigation, there has been ongoing engagement between the office of the Police Ombudsman and the Public Prosecution Service on this matter.

"Files relating to two police officers were submitted to the PPS to consider if there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the officers for the offences of misconduct in a public office, harassment, unlawful breaches of the Data Protection Act, unlawful breaches of the Computer Misuse Act and theft.

"As these files are with the PPS for consideration, it would be inappropriate for the Police Ombudsman to comment further at this time."

A PSNI spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “A file was sent by police to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to a man, now aged 33, in March 2021.

“Two officers remain suspended pending the outcome of a Police Ombudsman investigation.”