Two suspended staff members at Muckamore Abbey Hospital referred to social services

Two staff members at Muckamore Abbey Hospital who have been suspended over abuse allegations have also been referred to social services in relation to the care of their own children, it has been reported.

The pair are among 20 staff members at the hospital suspended while police investigate allegations that staff abused patients, according to the BBC.

Muckamore Abbey cares for vulnerable adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Last month the PSNI said CCTV footage recorded at the hospital revealed 1,500 crimes on just one ward at Muckamore. Officers investigating alleged abuse at the Co Antrim hospital continue to view thousands of hours of CCTV.

A PSNI spokesman told the BBC that due to the sensitive nature of the issue, and the wider criminal investigation into Muckamore, they would not be able to comment further on the two staff members being referred to social services.

The Belfast Trust, which runs the Co Antrim hospital, had planned to organise a leadership and governance review into what happened at Muckamore. However, the Department of Health stepped in and has now instructed the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) and the Public Health Agency to appoint a review team and produce an estimate of the costs.

Allegations of abuse of vulnerable patients by some members of staff at Muckamore emerged in 2017.

Since then several investigations and reviews have been carried out focusing on claims that patients were subjected to physical assault, verbal and mental abuse and neglect.