Two swimmers rescued in Bangor incident

Two swimmers have been rescued after getting into difficulty during their Christmas Day swim near Bangor, Co Down.

The two were reported to be having problems off Grey Point Fort, Helen’s Bay, by a passerby who called 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

Bangor and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams and Bangor RNLI lifeboat were both tasked to the incident, along with Ambulance, the Air Ambulance and Police.

One of the swimmers made it to shore by themselves and was treated by Coastguard, while the other was rescued from the water by Bangor lifeboat.

Both were handed into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service