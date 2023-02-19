Two taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike in Co Down

Police in Newtownards are probing for witnesses information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision between a car and motorcycle on Saturday.

The crash occurred at around 4.40pm on the Drumreagh Road, Ballygowan. Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Inspector Hart said: “We received a report of the collision around 4.40pm on the Drumreagh Road, Ballygowan. Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance were both in attendance. Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision between the motorbike, a blue coloured Triumph Tiger model and car, a green/blue coloured Suzuki Ignis and who may have captured dash-cam footage to contact us on 101.”