Two taken to hospital following attack at house in Newtownards

Police at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Bowtown Road of Newtownards on March 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Police at the scene of a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards on Sunday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Two people have been taken to hospital following a petrol bomb attack at a house in Newtownards.

A brick was thrown through the front window of the property in Moyne Gardens on Sunday shortly after 10pm, and two petrol bombs were thrown inside.

Fire damage was caused to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident. Police said a man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

“Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that they attended the scene.

“NIAS despatched one Ambulance and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene of the incident,” the said.

“Two patients were taken by Ambulance and Rapid Response Vehicle to Ulster Hospital.”

It’s understood police are investigating a potential link between a number of incidents over recent days in the area.

It comes after a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the town on Saturday evening.

Read more North Down UDA tells ousted loyalists to leave area or become target

Police at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Bowtown Road of Newtownards on March 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

At the weekend police and Army bomb experts attended the scene of the attack on Bowtown Road.

Police have now confirmed the front window and a wall of the property have been damaged during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At around 9:35pm, it was reported that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the area. It was reported that a front window and a wall at the property were damaged during the incident.

"The property was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries.”