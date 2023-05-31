Two taken to hospital following serious crash in Co Antrim

Two people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Crumlin.

The incident happened on the Moira Road on Wednesday morning, leading to diversions being put in place.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received a call about the crash just after 7am.

“Two ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, the hazardous area response team, one ambulance officer and one doctor were tasked to the incident,” they said.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and the hazardous area response team.”

Police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route.