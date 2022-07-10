Two teenagers and 23-year-old man arrested after incident in Castlederg

Three men, including a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, have been arrested following an incident in Castlederg on Sunday morning.

Police said a 23-year-old man was also arrested, after the PSNI responded to an incident in the vicinity of the Diamond area in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers.

"A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“All three remain in custody at this time.”