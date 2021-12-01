Two teenagers arrested over Ballymoney factory fire

A fire at an industrial site in Ballymoney is no longer being treated as a major incident. (Pic:NIFRS)

Two teenage boys have been arrested as part of an investigation into a Ballymoney factory fire last month.

Read more Ballymoney poultry factory fire: Blaze no longer being treated as major incident

Police said the males were held in Coleraine Police Station for questioning but have since both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrests relate to a significant blaze at a former poultry factory on November 22 in the Ballymena Road area.

At the time, the incident involved more than 100 Firefighters, including nine Officers, 15 Fire Appliances and 10 Specialist Appliances.

The fire was declared a major incident and saw residents in the nearby area asked to remain in their homes and to keep windows and doors closed.