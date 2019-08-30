Two teenagers in hospital after paramilitary-style assaults in Derry

Two teenagers have been treated in hospital for injuries received in paramilitary-style assaults on Iniscarn Road.

Police in Londonderry are appealing for information following the assaults on Iniscarn Road in the city on Thursday night.

"At around 11pm, it was reported that a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital following an assault in a field in the area by a group of masked males," said Detective Inspector Michael Winters.

"The man was treated in hospital for injuries to his legs which are not believed to be life threatening. It is believed that a crowbar was used during the incident," he said.

"Shortly before 00.20am, it was reported that a 16-year-old boy received injuries to his legs believed to have occurred at the earlier incident at Iniscarn Road.

"The male was treated at hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Iniscarn Road area between 10pm and 11pm last night to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2247 29/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."