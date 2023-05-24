Two teens arrested in connection with assault in Armagh

Police investigating a report of an assault in Armagh have arrested two males.

The incident was reported on Friday, May 19, in the Scotch Street area.

Following a report of two men being assaulted in the area at around 8pm by a large group of men, two teenage males were arrested on Wednesday, May 24.

Both were arrested on suspicion of Assault and Affray and remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Gary McCullough said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1858 19/05/23.

“A report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”