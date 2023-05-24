Two teens released after being arrested in connection with assault in Armagh

Two teenage males who were arrested following the report of an assault in Armagh have been released.

The incident was reported on Friday, May 19, in the Scotch Street area.

Following a report of two men being assaulted in the area at around 8pm by a large group of men, two teenage males were arrested on Wednesday, May 24.

A PSNI spokesperson said they had “been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Enquiries are continuing."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.