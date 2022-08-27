Two teens sustain head injuries in ‘racially motivated’ attack in Co Down

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital following a racially motivated assault in Co Down.

The boy and girl were attacked by a man wielding a weapon in Bangor on Friday evening at around 5.30pm.

Both victims sustained head injuries during the incident which happened in Castle Park and have since been discharged.

A male assailant made off in the direction of Castle Park Road after the attack.

PSNI Chief Inspector David Gray said: "We are treating this as a racially-motivated attack, which was completely unprovoked.

“Hate crime has no place in society.

“It should be rejected and reviled by everyone. But to target two children in this way is particularly abhorrent.

“I would appeal to the public to contact us with any information that may help with our investigation.

"We are seeking to identify a male who is described as wearing a dark/navy hoodie with a lighter coloured hood and dusty work trousers, carrying a plastic bag who would have been in the area of Castle Park or Castle Park Road yesterday, Friday 26th August around 5.30pm.

"If you were in the area on Friday afternoon and noticed anyone who could match the above description, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1488 26/08/22."