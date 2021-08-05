Two-thirds of litter on Northern Ireland beaches is plastic: report

Plastics are again the most commonly recorded items of litter, making up 67% of all waste counted. On average, 37 plastic drinks containers and 48 lids were found per 100 metres surveyed. Additionally, short pieces of string, cord and rope were found across the beaches, with an average of 70 lengths of string counted on each beach. The report did show a reduction in the amount of litter and in particular the amount of plastic recorded on Northern Ireland’s beaches from previous years. However, this may be partly explained by the Covid lockdowns, when people were urged to stay at home. Dr Ian Humphreys, the chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “This report once again demonstrates the continuing pollution of Northern Ireland’s seas and shores. “Whilst it is welcome that we have seen an improvement, we cannot take any progress for granted and must ensure that we keep this downward trend going. “There is no hiding place anymore for ignorance about the impact that litter is having on our beaches, seas and waterways. We need to see greater emphasis on behaviour change campaigns and also a stronger requirement on producers of our waste to take more proactive steps in helping pay for the cost of cleaning up our waste.” The marine litter survey takes place across 12 beaches: Culmore, Runkerry Strand, Rathlin Island, White Park Bay, Hazelbank, Ballywalter, Portavogie, Ballyhornan, Ardglass, Tyrella, Kilkeel North and Rostrevor. The beaches were chosen because of their year-round accessibility, exposure to the open sea, length and the absence of buildings and other litter collection activities. The data is collected by volunteers and the litter is removed within two weeks of the survey. While 13,118 items of litter were recorded throughout 2020 on survey transects (1.2km per quarter), due to the pandemic there was disruption to the surveys. None of the spring surveys took place and the summer survey on Rathlin Island was not possible. The report estimated that if all surveys had been able to take place throughout 2020, a total of 18,767 items of litter would have been recorded. According to the report, plastic and polystyrene pieces were the first and second most common types of litter on beaches (pieces less than 2.5cm and more than 2.5cm, with 58 and 54 items per each 100m respectively). Third was glass (39 pieces per 100m); followed by string and cord (22 pieces per 100m) and food wrappers (15 pieces per 100m). The surveys in Northern Ireland are funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the data collected is fed into the International OSPAR Commission database to help in developing a global scientific understanding of the problem.