Two treated in hospital after Belfast crash between scrambler and car

Police and the ambulance service have been called to the scene of a crash between a scrambler and a car on Monday evening.

Two males were injured in the crash on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast shortly before 5.30pm.

One was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance for his injuries after treatment at the scene. Police said two were treated in hospital for their injuries.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said an emergency crew was dispatched after they received the call, along with a second crew by car.