Two-vehicle Stockman’s Lane crash leaves person hospitalised

The road was closed to traffic but has since reopened. (Stock image)

A person has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash in south Belfast on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the Stockman’s Lane area of the city just before 7am.

PSNI Sergeant Maginty said: “At approximately 6.50am officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the Stockman’s Lane area of the city.

“One person was taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

“The road was closed for a short time but has since reopened to traffic.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which involved a Black Volkswagen Tiguan and a Red Vauxhall Corsa or anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 226 of 03/02/23."