Two women arrested after police investigate fraudsters posing as officers

A 53-year-old woman from east Belfast has been charged by police investigating incidents in which fraudsters have posed as officers.

A second woman (37) was also arrested and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. The 53-year-old is expected to appear in court in January.

It follows over 120 such incidents this year in which people posing as police officers have made calls, often to older people, in which they ask for the householder's bank details.

Fraudsters claim to be Fraud Liaison officers and may even ask the person to leave their bank card in their post box.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson of the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) said the public need to be vigilant.

“Police will never call you and ask for bank details. They will never ask you to leave a bank card in a post box.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller.

"Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details," he said.

"Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.

"If you have received a call of this kind or are concerned by the intent of unsolicited calls, emails or letters then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

"For further advice and information visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni . ScamwiseNI have recently issued some helpful videos which show how these type of scams can take place and the terrible impacts for the victims."