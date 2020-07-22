Two women arrested as murder investigation launched into 2019 death of Daniel Guyler in Derry

Two women have been arrested after police launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in Londonderry in 2019.

Daniel Guyler (75) was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area on July 23 2018.

He later died in hospital on May 1 2019.

Police said following extensive investigations they have arrested two women aged 33 and 44 on suspicion of murder.

They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

PSNI Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said he realised the incident "occurred some time ago".

"However I would ask people to cast their minds back to Monday, 23 July 2018. Did you see anyone or anything unusual in the Termon Street area of Derry/Londonderry?

"Mr Guyler was found injured at approximately 8.45pm, were you in the area before or after he was found? If you were I would appeal to you to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1317 23/07/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous."