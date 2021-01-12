Two women arrested by police investigating murder of Steven Peck in Ballymoney

The footpath near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on the Garryduff Road, Ballymoney Co. Antrim where Steven Peck was found on January 3, 2021 after he had been assaulted. Picture by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Two women have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of 33-year-old Steven Peck in Ballymoney.

Mr Peck was the victim of a serious assault near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in the town on January 3 and died from his injuries in hospital a week later.

The two women, aged 46 and 29, were arrested in the Dervock and Ballymoney areas on Tuesday. The 46-year-old has been detained on suspicion of assisting offender and the 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Three men aged 54, 28 and 24 were previously charged with attempted murder and appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on January 7.

PSNI Detective Inspector Miller said: “Police received a report at 7:40pm on Sunday, 3rd January of an injured man who was found on the ground on a pathway close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road in the town.

“Steven, who was badly beaten, sustained a head injury sadly passed away on Saturday 9th January, in the Royal Victoria Hospital”

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on Garryduff Road or within the pathway of the Garryduff Road area adjacent to the leisure centre sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 3rd January, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1408 03/01/21 ."

A reported can also be submitted online here and information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.