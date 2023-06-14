Two women arrested for attempted murder after man stabbed in Co Down

Two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Holywood on Tuesday night.

The suspects, aged 25 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident on Kinnegar Drive.

The man, who had a number of stab wounds, was taken to hospital for injuries which are not life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “It was reported to police at around 10.15pm of a disturbance the Kinnegar Drive area of the town.

“Officers attended and observed one man with a number of stab wounds. Two women aged 25 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not life threatening.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.