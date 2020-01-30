Two women arrested in Derry over Jonathan Cairns 1999 murder released

Teen's body found in shallow grave

Jonathan Cairns, who was killed in 1999

Police investigating the murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Cairns in Ballykelly, Co Londonerry, in 1999 have arrested two women.

Jonathan was killed in the early hours of April 25, after being attacked on his way home from a night out in the village.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest following a search.

Two women aged 72 and 46-years-old were arrested in Derry on Thursday. They were released on police bail pending further investigation.

Since last December police have arrested six people in the murder investigation