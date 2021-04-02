Two women arrested in Fermanagh charged with fraud

The charges relate to an incident last December when an older person was the victim of fraud. (Niall Carson/PA)

Police have charged two women who were arrested in Co Fermanagh on Thursday on suspicion of fraud offences.

The pair, aged 17 and 69, were charged with ‘Fraud by False Representation’ and ‘Going equipped’.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSNI said: "The investigation centres on individuals resident in Republic of Ireland using what are believed to be false identities to obtain benefits in Northern Ireland over a period of six years."

Both women will appear at Dungannon Magistrates Special court on Saturday.