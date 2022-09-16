Two women charged to appear in court after seizure of £330,000 worth of drugs in Dungannon

Two women have been charged to appear at court for a number of offences linked to the discovery of £330k worth of drugs.

The pair – aged 62 and 42 – will appear at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Saturday, September 17, for offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.

Two men – aged 73 and 20 – arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier on Friday, the PSNI said detectives from the Organised Crime Branch, assisted by officers from the Mid Ulster District Support Team and neighbourhood officers made the arrest on Thursday following searches at a business and two residential properties.

A quantity of suspected drugs with an estimated street value of approximately £330,000 and drug paraphernalia was seized along with other items, including phones, a vehicle and a quantity of cash.

The PSNI have said they believe due to quantities of drugs seized that this was a “highly active and large scale criminal enterprise.”

They believe the seizures and arrests will cause a significant disruption to the supply of drugs in the Dungannon area.

The PSNI continued to say: “I would encourage anyone who has information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”