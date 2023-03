Two women have been charged.

Two women aged 33 and 44 have been charged with the murder of 75-year-old Daniel Guyler.

Daniel Guyler (75) was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of Londonderry on July 23 2018.

He later died in hospital on May 1 2019.

The women have also been charged with robbery and are expected to appear at court in the city on Thursday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.