Two women enter guilty plea to manslaughter of Derry pensioner

Two women have admitted unlawfully killing a Derry pensioner who died 10 months after being found unconscious in the street.

Daniel Guyler was rushed to hospital after he was discovered lying injured in the Termon Street area of the city on July 23, 2018.

The 75-year-old never regained consciousness and passed away in Altnagelvin Hospital on May 1, 2019.

Two women — Rhona Mary Gracey (36) and Sharon Mary Faustina Harland (46) — were initially charged with robbing Mr Guyler of his wallet in July 2018, and with his murder.

The pair appeared via separate videolinks at Belfast Crown Court today, where it emerged a charge of manslaughter had been added to the bill of indictment.

Gracey, with an address at Chobham Street in Belfast, attended via videolink from Hydebank.

At a previous hearing she denied the murder charge, but today Gracey entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter of Mr Guyler.

Co-accused Harland, from Bridge Street in Derry, appeared via videolink from Shannon Clinic.

Harland denied the counts of murder and robbery but pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

Mr Justice O'Hara then addressed Crown prosecutor Neil Connor KC and asked: “In light of the fact that there are guilty pleas from both defendants to the count of manslaughter, can you indicate what the prosecution position is?”

Mr Connor replied: “That plea is acceptable, My Lord, and therefore my application would be to leave the counts of murder and robbery, in respect of both accused, on the books not to be proceeded.”

Defence teams for both women said they would be seeking reports ahead of sentencing.

Frank O'Donoghue KC, representing Harland, told Mr Justice O'Hara his client has an “acute condition at play” and said one of the reports he required would be a psychiatric one.

Mr Justice O'Hara granted the request for time to compile and consider all reports and set the date for sentencing both Gracey and Harland as Thursday December 15, 2022.