Two women hospitalised after being attacked with wrench and pitchfork during Downpatrick burglary by two masked men

PSNI officers also attacked during the incident

Two women have been hospitalised after being attacked in their Downpatrick home on Friday by two masked men armed with a wrench and pitchfork.

Police said the attack happened during an aggravated burglary in the Malone Park area, with the men demanding money from the victims inside.

The two women in the home were struck on the head with the wrench and then a younger woman was assaulted with the pitchfork inside the house.

Two police officers who attended the scene were also assaulted while arresting a 31-year-old man.

PSNI Detective Constable Johnston said: “Shortly before 2:20am, it was reported that two masked men entered at a house in the Malone Park area armed with a wrench.

"The men demanded money from a woman aged in her 30s, who was inside the house. The woman, and another woman aged in her 60s were both assaulted. Both women were struck on the head with the wrench and the woman in her 30s was assaulted with a pitchfork that was inside the property.

"Both women were taking to hospital for their injuries following the incident.

“A 31 year old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of assault on police, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence and resisting police. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Two police officers were assaulted during the arrest of the man.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 109 25/11/22.”