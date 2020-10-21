Two women in hospital after Ballymoney crash

Woman (24) in serious condition after crash on Finvoy Road

Two women have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Ballymoney on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service all attended the scene on the Finvoy Road when the incident occurred at around 1pm.

The Fire Service dispatched three appliances to the incident, when they arrived one of the drivers was already out of their vehicle and firefighters used cutting equipment to free the other driver from her car.

Firefighters left the scene at 2.21pm.

The Ambulance Service dispatched one doctor and two emergency crews to the scene.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one woman was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, while the other woman was taken by ambulance to the Antrim Area Hospital.

Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly after 1:05pm, it was reported that a black Mercedes and a white BMW were involved in the incident. Two females aged 25 and 24 years old were taken to hospital for their injuries.

"The 24-year old woman is described as being in a serious condition, and the 25-year-old woman is described as being in a stable condition.

“The Finvoy Road has now reopened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 791 21/10/20.”