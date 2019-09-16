Two women in hospital after Co Antrim crash

Two women have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

The crash occurred on the Craigstown Road near Randasltown on Monday morning.

Police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours.

Emergency Crews including the Charity Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital for treatment after initial assessment.

The Craigstown Road has now reoepned.