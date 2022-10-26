Two women in hospital including pedestrian in ‘serious condition’ following Lurgan crash

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle which happened in Lurgan.

The PSNI received a report of the incident on the Antrim Road near Lurgan Park shortly after 1.40pm on Tuesday.

Sgt Innes said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Two women were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The pedestrian remains in a serious condition.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 943 of 25/10/2022.”