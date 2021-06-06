Two women injured as car slams into bus shelter in Co Down

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic accident at Sullivan Place in Holywood after a car crashed into a bus shelter near the town’s war memorial. Alan Lewis.

Two women were rushed to hospital on Sunday night after the car they were travelling in slammed into a bus shelter in Holywood, Co Down.

The horror smash happened at Redburn Square in the seaside town, close to the War Memorial.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the women had to be cut out of the car using special crash rescue tools.

"Two females were removed from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment and were passed into the care of the NI Ambulance services,” explained the NIFRS.

The NI Ambulance Service said it had scrambled two emergency crews to the crash scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and another to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald,” the spokesman added.

No further information on the women’s condition was available.